George W. Lemaitre Sells 24,869 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $6,924,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.