Gerard J. Michel Acquires 34,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4,488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 676,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.