Gerard J. Michel Acquires 34,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
