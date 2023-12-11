Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 7.2%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 2,030,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,531,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

