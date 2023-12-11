GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of GFL Environmental worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 705,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,947. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

