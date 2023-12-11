GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.94. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 214,596 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
