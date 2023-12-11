GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.94. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 214,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market cap of $561.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

