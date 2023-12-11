Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 545,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 546,558 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $36.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

