Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 545,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 546,558 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $36.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL
Gildan Activewear Trading Down 9.9 %
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.