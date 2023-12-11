Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.