GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.0 million-$574.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.1 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $59.69. 2,574,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,756 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

