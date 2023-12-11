GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 million-$158.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.2 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,144. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,756 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,134. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GitLab by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth $82,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

