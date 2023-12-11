Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GLAPY
Glanbia Price Performance
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.