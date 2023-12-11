Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 8,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,922.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 27th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $341,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $341,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc acquired 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $331,200.00.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $38.03. 618,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,769. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Global Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

