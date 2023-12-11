Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 110,722 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $37.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,415 shares of company stock worth $2,018,983 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

