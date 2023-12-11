Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.43

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 6477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $578.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

