Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 441,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 427,709 shares.The stock last traded at $26.28 and had previously closed at $26.63.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

