Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.60

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 9869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

