Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.49

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 483800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

