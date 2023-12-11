GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.54

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.54 and last traded at $105.35, with a volume of 62388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,525.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $148,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,369,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,992 shares of company stock worth $11,740,460. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

