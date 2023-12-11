Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,804 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Grab Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:GRABW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
