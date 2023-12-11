Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.620-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 586,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,634. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $474.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Dot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 338,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

