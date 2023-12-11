Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $23.96. Green Plains shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 113,917 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Green Plains Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 238,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.