Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.79

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 13518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

