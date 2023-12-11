Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $283.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.87 and a 12-month high of $293.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

