Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is Inherent Group LP’s 9th Largest Position

Inherent Group LP cut its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605,245 shares during the period. Grove Collaborative accounts for about 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 1.12% of Grove Collaborative worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 134,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the first quarter worth about $48,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Grove Collaborative during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Grove Collaborative stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 259.47%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

(Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.