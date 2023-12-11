Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.99. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 182,999 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

