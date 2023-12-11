Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Up 1.7 %

GES traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. 712,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

