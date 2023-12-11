Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.
In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
