Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.5 million-$866.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.4 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.670-2.740 EPS.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,240. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,971,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Guess? by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Guess? by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

