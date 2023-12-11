Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guild Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.68. 4,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.98. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.91 million. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

