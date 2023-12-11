Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 46,525 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $3,915,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

