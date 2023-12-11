Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

