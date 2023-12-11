Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2023 – Hamilton Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Hamilton Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Hamilton Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Hamilton Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 132,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,709. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $176,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

