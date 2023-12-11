Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.090-0.090 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 7,884,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

