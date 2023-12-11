Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.4 %

HBI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 7,884,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.