Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
