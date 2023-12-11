Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 5,213 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total value of C$380,027.70.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38.

On Thursday, November 30th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 26 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.51, for a total transaction of C$1,885.37.

On Friday, November 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of C$119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.21. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

