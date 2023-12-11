HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.1 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 110,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
