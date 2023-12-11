HashiCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average volume of 3,258 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on HCP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP
Insider Transactions at HashiCorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 813,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,723. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.