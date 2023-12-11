HashiCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average volume of 3,258 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares in the company, valued at $913,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 813,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,723. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.