Head to Head Contrast: Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Laser Photonics and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laser Photonics N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 3.95% 8.05% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Laser Photonics has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laser Photonics $4.61 million 1.48 -$5.36 million ($0.68) -1.27 Twin Disc $276.96 million 0.77 $10.38 million $0.81 18.91

This table compares Laser Photonics and Twin Disc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Photonics. Laser Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Laser Photonics and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laser Photonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Disc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Laser Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Laser Photonics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool. The company also provides laser cutting machines; laser engraving machines; laser marking machines; 3D metal printers; laser glass scribing systems; ITO removal systems; glass cutting lasers; glass wafer dicing products; laser glass marking; microscope slide and covers laser cutting systems; precision glass scribers; semiconductor laser systems; OEM laser marking and engraving parts; fiber lasers; scanning and cutting heads; mobile handheld laser HD cart; mobile rugged cases; enclosures; fume extractors; rotary indexers; water chiller machines; X-Y tables; USB controllers; and custom lasers. It serves the aerospace, automotive, military and defense, nuclear & energy, shipbuilding & maritime, and space sectors. Laser Photonics Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

