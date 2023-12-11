Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,829 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,617,000.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 248,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

