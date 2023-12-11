Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
