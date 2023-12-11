Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.