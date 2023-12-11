Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.430-4.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. 923,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

