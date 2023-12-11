Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

HEPA stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

