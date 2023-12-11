Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 4.9%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $130.46. Approximately 63,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 313,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

