Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Acquires $12,138.00 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) Director Frederick B. Rivera acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $12,138.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,505.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

