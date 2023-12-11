Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,179,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,429,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
