Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 6845306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
