Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 188,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 356,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hesai Group
Hesai Group Price Performance
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $26,280,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.