Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.7 billion-$30.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.7 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.500 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. 13,978,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.