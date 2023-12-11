Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-2.020 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.