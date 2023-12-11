HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Sells $138,228.90 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DINO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,023. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.