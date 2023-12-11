Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,731. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.